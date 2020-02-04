John Sugrue bemused by focus on Kerry captaincy

John Sugrue was speaking at the launch of the 2020 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship

The issue of the Kerry captaincy has been a hot topic in recent weeks.

After East Kerry GAA nominated David Clifford to lead the county side, many questioned if it was too much, too soon for the 21-year-old Fossa forward.

On Monday night, the county board didn't reach the required two-thirds majority to alter the captaincy selection process.

"I think only Donald Trump gets as much media coverage at this time of year as the Kerry captain," said the Kingdom's U20 boss John Sugrue.

"It's one of those things and I don't get the attention it gets from the media. It's one player on a team, the team comprises of 15 players with maybe another 18 or 19 on the panel. Why all this talk? You can say what you want about different methods [for picking a captain], but it's very much as case of each to their own and what Kerry do and what other counties do - who's to say what's right or wrong?

"I think a captain is a C put under your name on the team [sheet], you play on the team and it's a small role in a group dynamic. If the group dynamic is strong enough it doesn't matter who's captain."

Sugrue is working with his native county once again as U20 boss, having managed the Laois seniors in recent years where he secured back-to-back league promotions and reached the 2018 Leinster final.

"The opportunity in Kerry came up and I was delighted to get that opportunity. It was one I couldn't turn down, he explained.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far...Delighted to be at it and we're working away at what we hope will produce performances for Kerry."

Sugrue brings his experience in the O'Moore County back to the south west

He's enjoying the new challenges that come with the role in Kerry.

"I'm probably working away a little bit more behind the scenes, which is great," he continued.

"You can work away and stay with the bunch of guys you have; there's less distractions. In terms of logistics though it's probably that bit much more difficult because you don't have that real high-level access to players - they have other draws on their attention and other commitments, so it's a little more challenging in that regard.

"Senior intercounty management is very enjoyable, but there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and you have to have that time and space to do that, which is hard to do. I have a young family at home, two young kids, so it's a big workload, but very enjoyable because on the days when you go out and win a game the community of Laois last year, or hopefully Kerry this year, come out and enjoy it with you and that makes it very enjoyable."