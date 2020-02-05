Cathal McShane returns to Tyrone panel for 2020

McShane has reportedly returned to the Tyrone panel

Cathal McShane has returned to the Tyrone senior football squad for 2020, after weeks of speculation linking him to an Australian Rules move.

The 2019 All-Star forward travelled Down Under in January to train with the Adelaide Crows. This led to uncertainty surrounding his future with the Ulster county, with Mickey Harte indicating that he was in the dark as regards to McShane's intentions.

McShane was in the crowd at the league win over Meath last week

However, it was confirmed by the AFL club on Wednesday night he has rejoined Harte's panel for 2020.

"McShane trained with Adelaide on a 10-day trial last month while weighing up a move to Australia," read an Adelaide Crows statement.

"It is a big decision to relocate to the other side of the world and pursue a professional career in a different sport," Crows general manager Justin Reid said.

"Ultimately, this was not something that Cathal was ready for and we wish him the very best in his endeavours both on and off the field.

"We will continue to look for opportunities to bring talent into our club."

This comes as a major boost to the Red Hands ahead of the new season. The 2018 All-Ireland finalists have endured a mixed start to the National League, with a home win over Meath followed by an away defeat to Monaghan.

On Sunday, they welcome Kerry to Healy Park, Omagh.