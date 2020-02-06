Cavan's Niall Murray out for season through injury

Niall Murray was a key forward in Cavan's run to the Ulster final in 2019

Cavan have been dealt another setback with the news that Niall Murray is set to miss the entire 2020 campaign.

The Cavan Gaels club man underwent surgery on a quad injury, and the county board confirmed it is likely to rule him out of both the league and championship.

"Cavan have experienced a major blow to their panel for the remainder of the Allianz National Football League and possibly the remainder of this season," read a statement.

"Niall Murray underwent surgery this week on a quad injury that will likely rule him out for the remainder of this season.

"We wish Niall a speedy and full recovery."

Cavan must plan without Murray for the coming months

This comes as a further blow to Mickey Graham, whose squad has been depleted due to several departures in recent months. Killian Clarke, Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh all opted out, while Cian Mackey retired from intercounty football.

The Breffni County have endured a mixed start to their league campaign. Having opened with a 13-point hammering at the hands of Armagh, they bounced back in round two with a home victory over Westmeath.

They will be eager to put further points on the board in the coming weeks, as they look to put distance between themselves and the relegation battle.