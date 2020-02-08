Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15: Dubs recover from 10-point deficit

Dara Mullin of Dublin in action against Kieran Duffy of Monaghan

A late, late score from David Byrne ensured Dessie Farrell's Dublin remain unbeaten in the National League, as the Sky Blues recovered from a 10-point deficit to draw with Monaghan, 1-15 to 1-15.

For large portions of the match, the Farney County looked likely to record their third successive win over the Dubs in the National League.

However, the All-Ireland champions dug deep and Dessie Farrell's substitutions yielded dividends as they claimed a draw to maintain their unbeaten start in Division 1.

Jim Gavin's successor looked to experiment and build squad depth, with Kilmacud Crokes trio Liam Flatman, Dan O'Brien and Dara Mullin thrown in from the start.

However, Monaghan got off to the best possible start, with Conor McManus collecting a long ball behind David Byrne and sliding it past Evan Comerford in the Dublin goal.

Aided by the significant winds of Storm Ciara, the Ulster outfit established an ascendancy in the first half. Micheál Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie and Dessie Ward all nailed eye-catching scores into the Hill 16 end, while the Dubs were inefficient in front of goal up the other end.

With a 10-point margin between the sides approaching the break, the Sky Blues' luck began to turn. Darren Hughes was sent to the sin bin, while McAnespie saw a goalbound effort well saved by Comerford.

A late Dean Rock point brought it back to nine, 1-9 to 0-3.

Conor McManus scores an early goal for Monaghan

Aided by the strong gale and temporary numerical advantage, the Dubs burst out of the traps after the break, rattling off three points in quick succession.

However, Monaghan stemmed the tide through a sensational Rory Beggan free from the 65-yard line. The Farney goalkeeper strolled up the field and nonchalantly stroked the ball over the bar to stretch the gap to seven points once again, after which Hughes returned to play to restore his side's full complement.

Although the tide had undeniably turned, Dublin's discipline at the back was letting them down, and McManus was punishing them from frees. Despite some wayward shooting from play, the Clontibret man displayed deadly accuracy from placed balls to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

However, there was to be a twist as the game entered six minutes of injury time, as a Kevin McManamon goal halved the deficit, and two Seán Bugler points narrowed the gap to just one.

A late Beggan 45 was sent wide, as the Dubs broke forward in the last play of the game for Byrne to steal a point.

David Byrne scores the equaliser deep into injury-time

Referee: Ciarán Branagan

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 1-4 (0-3 frees), Rory Beggan 0-3 (0-2 frees, 0-1 45), Ryan McAnespie 0-2 (0-1 mark), Micheál Bannigan 0-2, Dessie Ward 0-1, Conor McCarthy 0-1, Conor Boyle 0-1, Niall Kearns 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-6 (0-4 frees), Kevin McManamon 1-0, Seán Bugler 0-3, James McCarthy 0-1, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1, Dan O'Brien 0-1, David Byrne 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

2. Michael Fitzsimons

3. David Byrne

4. Eoin Murchan

5. James McCarthy

20. Liam Flatman

7. John Small

6. Brian Howard

8. Brian Fenton

9. Ciarán Kilkenny

24. Dan O'Brien

10. Niall Scully

23. Dara Mullin

14. Paddy Andrews

15. Dean Rock

Subs:

Aaron Byrne for Paddy Andrews (12th minutes)

Paul Mannion for Dara Mullin (half-time)

Seán Bugler for Liam Flatman (42nd minute)

Colm Basquel for Dan O'Brien (53rd minute)

Kevin McManamon for Aaron Byrne (59th minute)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan

2. Drew Wylie

3. Conor Boyle

4. Kieran Duffy

10. Ryan McAnespie

6. Ryan Wylie

5. Karl O'Connell

8. Darren Hughes

9. Niall Kearns

12. Dessie Ward

7. Micheál Bannigan

11. Conor McCarthy

13. Dermot Malone

26. Kieran Hughes

15. Conor McManus

Subs:

Aaron Mulligan for Micheál Bannigan (49th minute)

Shane Carey for Kieran Hughes (60th minute)

Christopher McGuinness for Conor McCarthy (65th minute)

Paraic Keenan for Dessie Ward (73rd minute)

Kieran Hughes for Niall Kearns (73rd minute)