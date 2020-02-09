National League round-up: Wins for Tyrone, Mayo and Galway

Tyrone prevailed over Kerry in tricky conditions

A round-up from Sunday's National Football League action, where Tyrone, Mayo and Galway picked up wins in the top tier.

Division 1

Tyrone staged a comeback to steal victory off Kerry in Edendork on Sunday afternoon, after Healy Park, Omagh was declared unplayable in the morning. David Clifford led the Kingdom into a 0-8 to 0-3 lead before the break, but the Red Hands dug deep to work their way back into the game.

Cathal McShane was introduced as a second-half substitute for the Ulster side, as both sides finished without their full complement as Clifford and Peter Harte were shown red cards.

Tyrone largely had Darren McCurry to thank for the valuable two points, as the forward put in a man-of-the-match display on his home field to help Mickey Harte's side to a 0-13 to 0-12 victory.

Clifford reacts to his dismissal

Mayo saw off a second-half rally from Meath to claim victory in Navan. The Connacht side led 0-7 to 0-1 in the second half, but the Royals rallied through goals from James McEntee and Ronan Jones. However, there was to be another twist as Kevin McLoughlin raised a green flag for the visitors, as James Horan's side held out for a 1-9 to 2-5 win.

Meanwhile, Galway edged Donegal in Letterkenny. The Tribesmen trailed for the bulk of the contest, but timed their run to perfection as they won 2-8 to 2-7.

Michael Murphy converts a penalty for Donegal

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 3 1 2 0 6 4 Tyrone 3 2 0 1 2 4 Galway 3 2 0 1 1 4 Donegal 3 1 1 1 9 3 Monaghan 3 1 1 1 3 3 Kerry 3 1 1 1 0 3 Mayo 3 1 1 1 -5 3 Meath 3 0 0 3 -16 0

Division 2

Roscommon picked up their first win of the campaign, digging out a 1-8 to 0-4 win over Clare. Elsewhere, Westmeath picked up two vital points in Mullingar, as they saw off Fermanagh 0-10 to 0-8.

Meanwhile, Cavan's visit to high-flying Laois fell victim to the elements.

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 3 2 0 1 13 4 Westmeath 3 2 0 1 -1 4 Roscommon 3 1 1 1 6 3 Laois 2 1 1 0 6 3 Kildare 3 1 0 2 -3 2 Fermanagh 3 1 0 2 -5 2 Clare 3 1 0 2 -7 2 Cavan 2 1 0 1 -9 2

Division 3

Cork's promotion charge continued on Lee-side, as they overcame Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 0-16 to 1-8.

The Rebels made it three wins from three

There were home wins for Derry and Longford. The Oakleafers beat Tipperary 0-10 to 0-6, while the Leinster side edged neighbours Leitrim 2-14 to 1-9.

Louth's clash with Offaly was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 3 3 0 0 21 6 Longford 3 2 1 0 11 5 Derry 3 1 1 1 2 3 Down 3 1 1 1 -3 3 Tipperary 3 1 1 1 -3 3 Offaly 2 0 1 1 -7 1 Leitrim 3 0 1 2 -17 1 Louth 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Division 4

Limerick continued their winning start in the basement tier, as they continue a promising start to 2020 after their McGrath Cup title. The Treaty claimed a narrow victory over Carlow, 1-7 to 0-9.

Meanwhile, Antrim held off a London second-half surge in Ruislip, as the Saffrons won 0-14 to 0-10.

Wicklow vs Sligo was called off, after a pitch inspection in Aughrim.