Monaghan's Darren Hughes says Seamus McEnaney strives for perfection

Séamus McEnaney returned to the Monaghan hot seat after a nine-year absence

Seamus McEnaney's return as Monaghan boss has seen the Farney County make a strong start to the National League, with a home win over Tyrone followed by an away draw with Dublin.

Coming back for his second term in charge of his native county after stints with Meath and Wexford, 'Banty' has offered a fresh voice.

"He's back now and has really invigorated the whole thing," explained Darren Hughes. "We knew what we'd be getting with him. He has a very good backroom team with him too and we've gotten off to a pretty decent start.

"He does a lot of good stuff behind the scenes. He's always trying to get the best [out of the] players. He strives for that sort of perfection.

"He's always on the look-out for various things outside of match-days and trying to get everything in line and make sure that all the boxes are ticked. He does a lot from that point of view.

"When he was going for the job he was obviously focusing on getting a good coaching team and did a great job getting Pete Donnelly, Conor Laverty, and David McCague into his coaching set-up. They've all blended in pretty well so far."

Hughes is enthusiastic about the new regime

Indeed, Hughes who turns 33 on Friday has a long history with McEnaney.

"He brought me into the panel back in '06 for the back-door game and then we ended up playing in the Tommy Murphy Cup that year," he explained.

"I got my championship debut the following year against Derry in the Ulster semi-final, " he added. "We go back a long way."

Banty has livened up the camp, but that's not to diminish the progress made under Malachy O'Rourke, who departed the county in 2019 after seven years at the helm. During that time, they picked up two Ulster titles and in 2018 reached their first All-Ireland semi-final in 30 years.

"He's probably the best manager that I ever worked under and probably ever will," said Hughes of O'Rourke. "If anyone's going to be better than him then he'd be a damn good manager.

"Last year it was just as if no matter what we tried it didn't work.

"It was just an accumulation of injuries, suspensions, things not going to plan, just poor results. We just never got that kick-start to really get things going and then next thing that was it, season over in the middle of June.

"We never seemed to get that bit of luck, I suppose, to get going and get a bit of momentum."

Nonetheless, 2020 has started brightly. They have collected three points from as many games, although are left regretting not yielding a greater dividends.

"We haven't got the points on the board we maybe should have," lamented the Scotstown man. "We've had a few decent performances, but haven't always gotten the results to reward them. That's Division 1 Football for you."

If you've any aspirations of a long summer you need to be holding on to your Division 1 status. Monaghan know the importance of their springtime campaign

Two weeks ago, they let a ten-point lead slip against Dublin in Croke Park.

"Frustrating that we didn't close it out," he continued. "No matter who you're playing against you'd like to think that when you have that sort of lead you have enough experience on the field to close it out.

"But, here, them boys showed their quality again and never gave up. We made a lot of mistakes on the field ourselves and it wasn't a good enough second-half to score just one point from play after a dominant first-half.

"The damage was probably done in the first half when we didn't score enough when we had the momentum. I suppose you have to learn from these games too, it would have been worse if we had of lost."

Monaghan felt they left the victory behind them on Jones' Road

On Sunday, they face Mayo in what looks like a golden opportunity for the Ulster side to move away from the relegation battle and start dreaming about a final berth.

"It is a big one," noted Hughes. "If we had of won last weekend we'd only be a point better and would still be needing a win this weekend.

"We won't be resting on our laurels. We have home advantage but we know what Mayo bring to the table. We have to go out and just perform to our best and hopefully get the two points.

"We realise the importance of staying in Division 1. if you look at the teams playing in the latter stages of the championship every year, they're Division 1 teams.

"If you've any aspirations of a long summer you need to be holding on to your Division 1 status."