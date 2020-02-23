National Football League: Galway run riot against 13-man Tyrone

Galway turned on the style in Tuam

A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, as Galway ran riot to ease to a 19-point victory over 13-man Tyrone.

Division 1

Galway hammered 13-man Tyrone in Tuam, with Shane Walsh leading the charge in a thoroughly impressive performance from Pádraic Joyce's side. Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns were both shown red cards, as the Tribesmen scored 2-8 without reply in the second half to secure a 2-25 to 0-12 victory.

There was added worry for Mickey Harte, as Cathal McShane was stretchered off in the second half.

2019 All-Star McShane was forced ashore

Monaghan timed their run to perfection as goals from Conor McCarthy and Kieran Duffy helped them past Mayo on a 2-16 to 0-13 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Kerry were too strong for Meath in Killarney, as they edged out the Royals 1-19 to 2-13. However, Andy McEntee will be pleased with how his side responded to falling 1-5 to 0-0 behind in the early stages.

David Clifford found the net for the Kingdom

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 4 3 0 1 20 6 Dublin 4 2 2 0 7 6 Monaghan 4 2 1 1 12 5 Kerry 4 2 1 1 3 5 Tyrone 4 2 0 2 -17 4 Donegal 4 1 1 2 8 3 Mayo 4 1 1 2 -14 3 Meath 4 0 0 4 -19 0

Division 2

Connacht champions Roscommon gave their promotion hopes a significant boost with a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Kildare.

Laois dug deep for a valuable one-point win away to Clare, as the O'Moore County breathed fire into their Division 1 aspirations. It's a result that leaves the Banner in deep relegation trouble.

Meanwhile, Westmeath and Armagh couldn't be separated, as it ended in a 3-12 to 2-15 stalemate.

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cavan 4 3 0 1 4 6 Armagh 4 2 1 1 13 5 Roscommon 4 2 1 1 10 5 Westmeath 4 2 1 1 -1 5 Laois 4 2 1 1 -3 5 Kildare 4 1 0 3 -7 2 Fermanagh 4 1 0 3 -8 2 Clare 4 1 0 3 -8 2

Division 3

Derry were too strong for Louth at home, overcoming the Wee County 2-10 to 1-9.

Meanwhile, Leitrim remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-16 to 0-14 loss to Offaly.

This followed wins for Cork and Down on Saturday night.

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 4 4 0 0 22 8 Longford 4 2 1 1 9 5 Derry 4 2 1 1 6 5 Offaly 4 2 1 1 4 5 Down 4 2 1 1 -1 5 Tipperary 4 1 1 2 -4 3 Leitrim 4 0 1 3 -25 1 Louth 4 0 0 4 -11 0

Division 4

There were comprehensive wins for Limerick and Wexford on Sunday afternoon. Paul Galvin's side beat London 4-15 to 1-9, while the Treaty had too much firepower for Wicklow, winning 5-10 to 1-14.

Carlow secured an away 1-8 to 0-11 draw against Antrim.