National Football League: Galway run riot against 13-man Tyrone
Last Updated: 23/02/20 4:26pm
A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, as Galway ran riot to ease to a 19-point victory over 13-man Tyrone.
Division 1
Galway hammered 13-man Tyrone in Tuam, with Shane Walsh leading the charge in a thoroughly impressive performance from Pádraic Joyce's side. Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns were both shown red cards, as the Tribesmen scored 2-8 without reply in the second half to secure a 2-25 to 0-12 victory.
There was added worry for Mickey Harte, as Cathal McShane was stretchered off in the second half.
Monaghan timed their run to perfection as goals from Conor McCarthy and Kieran Duffy helped them past Mayo on a 2-16 to 0-13 scoreline.
Meanwhile, Kerry were too strong for Meath in Killarney, as they edged out the Royals 1-19 to 2-13. However, Andy McEntee will be pleased with how his side responded to falling 1-5 to 0-0 behind in the early stages.
Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Galway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|20
|6
|Dublin
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|6
|Monaghan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5
|Kerry
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Tyrone
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-17
|4
|Donegal
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|3
|Mayo
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-14
|3
|Meath
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-19
|0
Division 2
Connacht champions Roscommon gave their promotion hopes a significant boost with a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Kildare.
Laois dug deep for a valuable one-point win away to Clare, as the O'Moore County breathed fire into their Division 1 aspirations. It's a result that leaves the Banner in deep relegation trouble.
Meanwhile, Westmeath and Armagh couldn't be separated, as it ended in a 3-12 to 2-15 stalemate.
Division 2 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cavan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Armagh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|5
|Roscommon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|Westmeath
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|5
|Laois
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-3
|5
|Kildare
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-7
|2
|Fermanagh
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-8
|2
|Clare
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-8
|2
Division 3
Derry were too strong for Louth at home, overcoming the Wee County 2-10 to 1-9.
Meanwhile, Leitrim remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-16 to 0-14 loss to Offaly.
This followed wins for Cork and Down on Saturday night.
Division 3 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cork
|4
|4
|0
|0
|22
|8
|Longford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5
|Derry
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|Offaly
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Down
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|5
|Tipperary
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|3
|Leitrim
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-25
|1
|Louth
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-11
|0
Division 4
There were comprehensive wins for Limerick and Wexford on Sunday afternoon. Paul Galvin's side beat London 4-15 to 1-9, while the Treaty had too much firepower for Wicklow, winning 5-10 to 1-14.
Carlow secured an away 1-8 to 0-11 draw against Antrim.
Division 4 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Limerick
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|8
|Wexford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|17
|6
|Antrim
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5
|Wicklow
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Sligo
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Carlow
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-6
|3
|Waterford
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-10
|2
|London
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-33
|0