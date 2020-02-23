GAA Gaelic-football News

National Football League: Galway run riot against 13-man Tyrone

Last Updated: 23/02/20 4:26pm

Galway turned on the style in Tuam
A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, as Galway ran riot to ease to a 19-point victory over 13-man Tyrone.

Division 1

Galway hammered 13-man Tyrone in Tuam, with Shane Walsh leading the charge in a thoroughly impressive performance from Pádraic Joyce's side. Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns were both shown red cards, as the Tribesmen scored 2-8 without reply in the second half to secure a 2-25 to 0-12 victory.

There was added worry for Mickey Harte, as Cathal McShane was stretchered off in the second half.

2019 All-Star McShane was forced ashore
Monaghan timed their run to perfection as goals from Conor McCarthy and Kieran Duffy helped them past Mayo on a 2-16 to 0-13 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Kerry were too strong for Meath in Killarney, as they edged out the Royals 1-19 to 2-13. However, Andy McEntee will be pleased with how his side responded to falling 1-5 to 0-0 behind in the early stages.

David Clifford found the net for the Kingdom
Division 1 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Galway 4 3 0 1 20 6
Dublin 4 2 2 0 7 6
Monaghan 4 2 1 1 12 5
Kerry 4 2 1 1 3 5
Tyrone 4 2 0 2 -17 4
Donegal 4 1 1 2 8 3
Mayo 4 1 1 2 -14 3
Meath 4 0 0 4 -19 0

Division 2

Connacht champions Roscommon gave their promotion hopes a significant boost with a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Kildare.

Laois dug deep for a valuable one-point win away to Clare, as the O'Moore County breathed fire into their Division 1 aspirations. It's a result that leaves the Banner in deep relegation trouble.

Meanwhile, Westmeath and Armagh couldn't be separated, as it ended in a 3-12 to 2-15 stalemate.

Division 2 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Cavan 4 3 0 1 4 6
Armagh 4 2 1 1 13 5
Roscommon 4 2 1 1 10 5
Westmeath 4 2 1 1 -1 5
Laois 4 2 1 1 -3 5
Kildare 4 1 0 3 -7 2
Fermanagh 4 1 0 3 -8 2
Clare 4 1 0 3 -8 2

Division 3

Derry were too strong for Louth at home, overcoming the Wee County 2-10 to 1-9.

Meanwhile, Leitrim remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-16 to 0-14 loss to Offaly.

This followed wins for Cork and Down on Saturday night.

Division 3 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Cork 4 4 0 0 22 8
Longford 4 2 1 1 9 5
Derry 4 2 1 1 6 5
Offaly 4 2 1 1 4 5
Down 4 2 1 1 -1 5
Tipperary 4 1 1 2 -4 3
Leitrim 4 0 1 3 -25 1
Louth 4 0 0 4 -11 0

Division 4

There were comprehensive wins for Limerick and Wexford on Sunday afternoon. Paul Galvin's side beat London 4-15 to 1-9, while the Treaty had too much firepower for Wicklow, winning 5-10 to 1-14.

Carlow secured an away 1-8 to 0-11 draw against Antrim.

Division 4 table

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Limerick 4 4 0 0 13 8
Wexford 4 3 0 1 17 6
Antrim 4 2 1 1 9 5
Wicklow 4 2 0 2 3 4
Sligo 4 2 0 2 7 4
Carlow 4 1 1 2 -6 3
Waterford 4 1 0 3 -10 2
London 4 0 0 4 -33 0

