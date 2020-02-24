Tyrone's Cathal McShane set for five months on the sideline

McShane had scored 0-2 from play against the Tribesmen before sustaining the injury

Tyrone suffered a significant injury blow in their 19-point loss to Galway on Sunday, as Cathal McShane is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 2019 All-Star forward was linked with a move to Australian Rules in recent months, but eventually elected to remain with the Red Hands.

On Sunday afternoon in Tuam, he made his first start of the season against Galway. However, it did not go as planned for the star forward, as he was stretchered off in the second half.

The Owen Roe O'Neill's club man was forced off in Tuam

According to a report in the Irish Examiner on Monday, McShane is set to miss up to five months after dislocating his ankle.

Such a timeframe would see him ruled out of the remainder of the National League, and a significant portion of the championship.

Meanwhile, there was also an injury setback for the Limerick hurlers, as Richie English is ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a cruciate injury.