Mayo GAA cease contact with benefactor Tim O'Leary following tweet

Mayo GAA released a statement on Monday

Mayo GAA have announced that they have ceased contact with benefactor Tim O'Leary.

There were well-documented tensions between the parties in recent months, which appeared to have been resolved in January.

On Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of the senior footballers' nine-point loss to Monaghan, O'Leary tweeted '#HoranOut' - a post he has since deleted and apologised for.

"The Mayo GAA Executive can this evening confirm that we have ceased all dialogue with Mr. Tim O'Leary," read a statement on Monday night.

"Although relations were strained for a number of months, a way forward was agreed in January and it was hoped that both parties would be able to work together for the betterment of Mayo GAA, this however is now not the case.

"The club delegates of Mayo GAA have mandated agreed behaviours based on mutual respect, the exclusion of animosity and the inappropriate use of communication channels such as social media.

O'Leary called for a change of management after the loss in Clones

"Mayo GAA will not engage with stakeholders whose behaviours deviate from what has been mandated by our clubs and in light of recent social media comments made by Mr. O' Leary engagement has now ceased.

"Mayo GAA will be making no further public comment on this matter."