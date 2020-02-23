Declan Bonner laments time-keeping in Donegal's loss to Dublin

Donegal manager Declan Bonner watched his side lose to the All-Ireland champions by the narrowest of margins

Donegal manager Declan Bonner was left questioning the referee's time-keeping on Saturday night, as he watched his side lose by a single point to Dublin.

The reigning Ulster champions were hunting for an equaliser late in the game when seven minutes of injury-time were announced, during which there was a break in play due to a row in the middle of the pitch, resulting in red cards for Michael Murphy and John Small.

However, Bonner felt there wasn't enough time added on in lieu of the stoppage, as Dublin triumphed 1-15 to 1-14.

"I don't think so, being quite honest. I know I've seen games going on four or five minutes after [the proposed amount of added time]," he said. "That incident in the middle of the field was held up for at least two or three minutes, maybe I'm wrong, but he blew up.

"To me it looked that way. It's there. It's not going to change the result for us now.

"So we'll go back up the road. We're sitting on three points and there's a huge match for us against Monaghan next Sunday."

Given that Tír Chonaill had led by five points during the first half, they left disappointed that they had not secured a result.

"We probably deserved to get something out of it," Bonner said. "It probably turned on two instances - we had a goal opportunity to really make it difficult for Dublin to get back at us, but we didn't take the opportunity and the goal we gave away was poor. You know, at this level you get punished, and we were punished.

"I thought we were playing really well in that opening 20/25 minutes. But listen, Dublin were always going to come back at you. They're a quality side.

"But it kind of swung on those two goal opportunities. From our point of view, it was a bad goal we gave away. And as I say, we didn't take the opportunity when it came to us."

But he now knows they're in need of results if they are to avoid relegation.

"Lessons are learned the hard way in Division 1 football," he continued. "We don't have too much time to dwell on it. We have to get ready for a huge match next weekend. No point in feeling sorry for ourselves. Lads get back in tomorrow, recovery and back in training on Tuesday night.

Donegal will be looking to bounce back next week

"We've two home games. We've Monaghan at home and we've Tyrone at home over the next two matches, and then we're away to Kerry."

Meanwhile, Dessie Farrell was pleased by another successful comeback by his side.

Dublin continued their unbeaten start under Dessie Farrell

"Very happy to get the result," he added. "Getting two points at this stage takes a little bit of pressure off now for the remainder of the league. The league for us is about looking at new players as well and thankfully that gives us another opportunity to do that for the remaining matches.

"There's a huge amount for us to look at in terms of our performance tonight. On the plus side, happy with the level of intensity that was shown, particularly in that first half, even though we struggled in the early quarter. But it was still better than what we put out two weeks ago against Monaghan so that was a plus.

"Overall our intensity was a little bit higher than that game so happy with that. On the downside, coughed up a couple of goal chances. Evan Comerford did really well at certain stages, made some big saves for us so there's huge room for growth and improvement."