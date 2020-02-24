GAA talking points: Division 1 relegation scrap, Galway flex their muscle, and more

Mayo's nine-point loss in Clones leaves them under pressure to get some wins on the board

Following the weekend's National League action, we take stock of the main take-aways.

Battle to avoid the drop intensifies in the top tier

Meath may count themselves unlucky not to have picked up a result somewhere along the line, but four consecutive losses mean that relegation back to the second tier seems inevitable. Two wins from their final three games against Galway at home, and Dublin and Monaghan away, would likely still not be enough to ensure survival.

However, there seems to be a real scrap developing above the Royals.

Donegal and Mayo sit on three points apiece, while Tyrone (who have lost Cathal McShane for the remainder of the competition) have accumulated four points.

With so much to play for, it may be a high threshold to survive, akin to 2016 when Cork were relegated on six points.

Those near the bottom of the table are quickly entering 'must-win' territory.

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 4 3 0 1 20 6 Dublin 4 2 2 0 7 6 Monaghan 4 2 1 1 12 5 Kerry 4 2 1 1 3 5 Tyrone 4 2 0 2 -17 4 Donegal 4 1 1 2 8 3 Mayo 4 1 1 2 -14 3 Meath 4 0 0 4 -19 0

Meath look likely to return to Division 2

Time-keeping issues continue

Declan Bonner was left unhappy at full-time in his side's loss to Dublin on Saturday evening, after only one minute was added to the initially-announced seven of injury-time.

After the 70-minute mark, a row took place in the middle of the field which resulted in a delay in the game and red cards to Michael Murphy and John Small. The Donegal manager felt more time should have been added on in lieu.

In recent weeks, Dublin's matches against Kerry and Monaghan were played until the 80th minute, while Meath boss Andy McEntee was another who felt aggrieved as to the lack of stoppage time played late in games.

Should the GAA follow the LGFA's lead, and take away the responsibility of timekeeping from the referees?

Galway flex their muscle

Without a doubt, the story of the weekend was the performance of the Galway footballers.

Pádraic Joyce's charges tore Tyrone apart with their kicking game, attacking directly with deadly effect.

Captain Shane Walsh has been given free rein, and is thriving with such responsibility. Meanwhile, in Damien Comer, Robert Finnerty and Adrian Varley, they boast in-form forwards who can deal serious damage.

Corofin's Ronan Steed also put in a starring role at midfield, kicking three points.

Add in the impending return of 2018 All-Star Ian Burke, and the Tribesmen have a formidable attack at their disposal.

Greater tests lie ahead, but Galway sit atop the Division 1 table, and are beginning to look like the real deal under Joyce.

Are the good times returning for Galway football?

Clare extend unbeaten record against Kilkenny

The Banner became the first team to qualify for the National Hurling League knockout stages with a hard-fought draw with Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon, as Shane O'Donnell's two goals helped them earn a point at Nowlan Park.

Remarkably, the Banner have now gone five games unbeaten against the Cats.

After beating the Noresiders by a combined 26 points in four league games between 2016 and 2019, the Munster outfit continued their impressive run with the 3-13 to 1-19 draw.

Although the sides haven't met in the championship since 2006, Brian Lohan will be encouraged by such a record.

Should they overcome Dublin in Ennis next Sunday, they will top Group B and reach the Division 1 semi-finals.

After a disappointing end to 2019, Clare are building nicely ahead of the summer.

Brian Lohan will be pleased with his side's start to the year

Have the Dublin hurlers forgotten how to win?

An unwelcome trait which defined the 2018 season for Dublin was their inability to see out narrow victories. In that Leinster Championship, they saw slender leads slip late on against Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway.

However, last summer's win over the Tribesmen at Parnell Park tore up the form book, and seemed to be a real breakthrough result for the men from the capital.

On Saturday evening, Mattie Kenny's charges led for the majority of the game, but allowed the 13 men of the Model County fight back and snatch a dramatic victory.

Daire Gray of Dublin reacts at the final whistle on Saturday

This raises questions as to whether the old failing is re-emerging.

Kenny will be hoping that such a trait won't become a repeated factor. Sunday's trip to Ennis is likely to be the Sky Blues' last outing of the National League, regardless of the result. But they'll be eager to bow out on a high.