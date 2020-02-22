Dublin 0-18 Wexford 2-14: Late Model comeback seals Croke Park win

Davy Fitzgerald celebrates Wexford's late goal

A late goal from substitute Jack O'Connor helped 13-man Wexford secure a 2-14 to 0-18 comeback win over Dublin at Croke Park.

The victory see Davy Fitzgerald's side take a giant leap towards a spot in the National League knockout stages.

Despite trailing for the bulk of the match, the Yellowbellies timed their run to perfection to steal the victory from their hosts' grasp, despite getting two second-half red cards.

Should the Model County overcome Carlow in the final round of group fixtures, they will be assured of a knockout spot.

Fitzgerald elected to throw his big guns in from the beginning, with Matthew O'Hanlon and Lee Chin announced as late inclusions to the starting team.

However, it was the Sky Blues who enjoyed the ascendancy in a first half that was dominated by frees.

Rian McBride picked up from where he left off in last week's win over Carlow, bursting forward from midfield to provide two points from play. Meanwhile, Chris Crummey was lively in the forwards, acting effectively as a target-man.

Paul Ryan was accurate from frees, after replacing the injured Oisín O'Rorke early in the game.

Despite being out-pointed, the Model County were handed a major life-line before the break. Aidan Rochford was deemed to have been illegally brought down by Jake Malone in the large rectangle, and Johnny Murphy awarded a penalty which Mark Fanning dispatched.

Ronan Hayes of Dublin gets a shot away under pressure from Matthew O'Hanlon and Kevin Foley of Wexford

In the second half, Wexford needed their leaders to step up, and Rory O'Connor duly obliged with a four-point contribution after the break.

The St Martin's star led the charge for the Leinster champions, while Paul Morris also kept the scoreboard ticking over from placed balls.

Wexford were dealt a setback when Conor McDonald was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute for a challenge on Paddy Smyth, and Shaun Murphy was subsequently dismissed ten minutes later for a second booking.

Although Eoghan O'Donnell saw red for the Dubs, it looked like Mattie Kenny's side were destined for victory with Ryan's frees continually keeping the visitors at bay.

However, a string of Rory O'Connor points and a goal from his brother Jack swung the tie in Wexford's favour in injury-time.

Cian Boland had a chance to have the final say for Dublin, but his late goal attempt fizzed just over the bar for a point.

Dublin led for the bulk of the contest

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Scorers for Wexford: Paul Morris 0-7 (0-3 frees, 0-1 65), Rory O'Connor 0-4 (0-1), Jack O'Connor 1-0, Diarmuid O'Keeffe 0-1, Paudie Foley 0-1, Lee Chin 0-1 (0-1 free).

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Ryan 0-8 (0-8 frees), Ronan Hayes 0-2 (0-1 free), Rian McBride 0-2, James Madden 0-1, Chris Crummey 0-1, Donal Burke 0-1, Oisín O'Rorke 0-1 (0-1 free), Cian Boland 0-1, Eamon Dillon 0-1.

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan

5. Cian O'Callaghan

3. Eoghan O'Donnell

2. Paddy Smyth

4. James Madden

6. Daire Gray

9. Jake Malone

7. Seán Moran

11. Rian McBride

25. Danny Sutcliffe

8. Chris Crummey

10. Donal Burke

13. Oisín O'Rorke

14. Ronan Hayes

15. David Keogh

Subs:

Paul Ryan for Oisín O'Rorke (14th minute)

Cian Boland for Danny Sutcliffe (44th minute)

Eamon Dillon for David Keogh (53rd minute)

Andrew Dunphy for Cian O'Callaghan (58th minute)

Tomás Connolly for James Madden (63rd minute)

John Hetherton for

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

2. Conor Firman

3. Liam Ryan

4. Joe O'Connor

5. Damien Reck

19. Matthew O'Hanlon

7. Shaun Murphy

10. Aidan Rochford

9. Diarmuid O'Keeffe

11. Aidan Nolan

22 Lee Chin

15. Rory O'Connor

13. Paul Morris

14. Micheal Dwyer

8. Kevin Foley

Subs:

Paudie Foley for Kevin Foley (temporary - 33rd minute to half-time)

Paudie Foley for Matthew O'Hanlon (half-time)

Liam Óg McGovern for Aidan Rochford (half-time)

Jack O'Connor for Lee Chin (47th minute)

Conor McDonald for Micheal Dwyer (48th minute)

Cathal Dunbar for Aidan Nolan (69th minute)