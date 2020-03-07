Donie Buckley departs from Kerry backroom team

Donie Buckley has departed Peter Keane's coaching ticket

Kerry GAA have confirmed the departure of Donie Buckley from the senior football side's backroom team.

Buckley joined his native county as a selector when Peter Keane took charge last year, and is widely regarded as one of the top backs coaches in the country, having previously worked with Mayo under Stephen Rochford.

"I wish to confirm that Donie Buckley is no longer a member of the Kerry senior football management team," said county board chairman Tim Murphy in a statement on Saturday.

Buckley had been part of Keane's backroom team since the Cahirciveen native took charge in October 2018

"On behalf of the board, the senior football panel and management and Kerry supporters, I want to thank Donie for his very valuable contribution to the development of our players over the past 18 months and wish him the very best in the future.

"It is not intended to make any further appointments to the senior football management team. The existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection."

The Kingdom continue their National League campaign away to Monaghan next weekend, as they chase a Division 1 final berth for the fourth time in five years.