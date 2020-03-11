Meath GAA to continue with fixtures after Covid-19 case confirmed in Simonstown Gaels

Meath GAA have confirmed that fixtures will remain unaffected after a Coronavirus case was confirmed in the Simonstown Gaels club.

The Royals' county board issued a statement of Wednesday afternoon, stating that they have sought advice from the relevant authorities, but for now the fixture programme within the county will continue.

"We fully support Simonstown Gaels and compliment them on the diligent approach they have taken in dealing with the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their GAA club," the statement said.

"We encourage all our clubs to fully implement the guidelines from the HSE that they received earlier in the week.

"Meath GAA is in liaison with the GAA Central Council and the HSE regarding the well-being of our members across the county.

"All GAA games in Meath will continue as planned unless we receive direction from the GAA and the HSE. We are fully prepared to heed the advice of the medical experts."

This comes after the St Gall's club in Antrim was closed in light of a confirmed case.

As it stands, the weekend's upcoming National League ties are set to go ahead as scheduled.