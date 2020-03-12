Coronavirus: All GAA action suspended on government advice

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association have cancelled all activity until March 29 due to coronavirus concerns.

The associations confirmed the news after meeting with government officials on Thursday afternoon.

"In light of this morning's Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight," read a statement.

"This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

"We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

"In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities."

This follows measures put in place by the government, warning against mass gatherings.

"Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people, and outdoor mass gatherings more than 500 people should be cancelled," An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement in Washington.