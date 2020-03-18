Coronavirus: New York vs Galway in Connacht Championship postponed

Galway's trip to New York has been pushed back

The GAA have announced that the upcoming Connacht Championship meeting between New York and Galway has been postponed, amidst uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clash is the first intercounty championship game in the GAA that has been affected by the ongoing situation.

"The GAA have confirmed that due to the current uncertainty created by the Covid 19 pandemic, the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between New York and Galway, scheduled to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May 3rd, has been postponed," read a statement.

The westerners last travelled to the Bronx in 2015

There is no revised date for the game as it stands, with the GAA hinting there will be further knock-on effects of the coronavirus crisis on the calendar, as they look to make up for lost time.

"The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme."

The visit of the Tribesmen is set to be the Exiles' 22nd championship match in the Big Apple, as they still chase a first-ever victory.