Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy return from AFL duty

Dublin ladies football stars Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy have cut their maiden AFL season with the Melbourne Demons short, opting to return home to Ireland.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions over the coming months have become unclear and the pair will not complete the campaign in Melbourne.

"With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, we think what's best for Niamh and Sinead is to be back home in Ireland with their families," Demons AFLW manager Daniel McPherson told Melbourne Media.

"Whilst we would obviously love for both of them to be lining up for us against GWS in our first ever AFLW final this Saturday, we took the view that getting them home safely was far more important at this point in time."

The pair went to Australia at the start of the Australian Rules season, and were hailed as making a positive impact.

"Niamh and Sinead have been outstanding additions to our group this year," added McPherson.

"Within a few short months, they have been able to learn a whole new game and have both become significant contributors in our performances this season."

The club made it clear they are hopeful Goldrick and McEvoy will return in 2021.