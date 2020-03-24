Ladies Gaelic Football Association cancels 2020 National League

There will be no conclusion to the 2020 tournament

The LGFA has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Lidl National Leagues, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's edition of the springtime competition will therefore not be completed.

This was in line with a number of decisions, which also saw underage, schools and interprovincial competitions all struck off.

The association have not yet come to a decision on the championship.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members," read a statement.

"Consequently, a number of decision have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly.

"The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations, while there is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and Minor Championships, when LGFA activities resume."

The GAA has not yet made an announcement on a revised fixtures calendar, but a decision is expected on the National Leagues and All-Ireland Championships.