Gaelic football's best forward: Vote to decide the game's top attacker

Is Clifford the country's top forward?

With no GAA action in sight, it's a better time than any for a good, old-fashioned bar-stool debate: who is the best forward in Gaelic football right now?

The title of the country's most dangerous attacker is often disputed among fans, with several stars staking genuine claims right now. From Kerry's rising star David Clifford, to the established Michael Murphy of Donegal. From Dublin's lethal marksman Con O'Callaghan, to Monaghan stalwart Conor McManus.

It always makes for a lively discussion.

We've narrowed it down to a shortlist of 16 players from 12 different counties across the four provinces. We now need your help to whittle 16 down to one!

This week across the Sky Sports GAA Twitter and Instagram accounts, we'll be running rounds of voting.

The draw is as follows:

First round draw David Clifford (Kerry) vs Conor Cox (Roscommon) Rian O'Neill (Armagh) vs Conor McManus (Monaghan) Luke Connolly (Cork) vs Shane Walsh (Galway) Dean Rock (Dublin) vs Daniel Flynn (Kildare) Con O'Callaghan (Dublin) vs Paddy McBrearty (Donegal) Seán O'Shea (Kerry) vs Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) Damien Comer (Galway) vs Cathal McShane (Tyrone) Michael Murphy (Donegal) vs John Heslin (Westmeath)

So who will come out on top?

Also, stayed tuned as next week we'll be running a hurling equivalent.