GAA quiz: How much do you remember from 2020 so far?

It was a short-lived yet memorable National League campaign

There may have been a halt called to proceedings as the country battles the coronavirus, but the first three months of 2020 nonetheless provided thrills and spills on the GAA field.

How much do you remember from the Gaelic football and hurling action so far in the year?

Test your knowledge in the quiz below: