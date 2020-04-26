Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald announces retirement from football

Fitzgerald has bowed out on a high

Corofin stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald has announced his retirement from football, after helping the club to an unprecedented three-in-a-row All-Ireland titles, his fourth crown in total.

The Galway side overcame Kilcoo of Down after extra-time in January's decider at Croke Park.

The 39-year-old had retired from intercounty action in 2011, but continued with the club side throughout a hugely successful decade.

Fitzgerald's experience proved crucial in recent seasons

He also enjoyed success with the Tribesmen, helping the men in maroon to their most recent Sam Maguire Cup success in 2001. He also won an All-Star that year.

"It's hard to put into words the enjoyment and satisfaction I have experienced while playing the sport I love for over 30 years," he said in a statement, released to The Tuam Herald.

"It was an absolute honour to play for Corofin GAA Club and for Galway. Although we had ups and downs, I loved it and if I could do it all again - I would!

"I am continually overwhelmed and humbled by the support and goodwill I have received down through the years from all corners of the GAA community both in good times and bad.

"The GAA is my identity and it's embedded in my DNA. I look forward to repaying the faith that Corofin GAA Club invested in me over the years, and in whatever way I can assist the next generation in making their dreams become a reality too, I will."