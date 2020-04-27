GAA president John Horan admits the season could run into 2021

The GAA chiefs are waiting to see how things play out

GAA president John Horan says Gaelic games action will not be rushed back, as sports across the board ponder dates for a return to play.

The Dubliner highlighted the possibility of the 2020 championships being played into 2021, with a knock-on effect on next year's calendar.

"We're open to that if that's a possibility," said the GAA chief, speaking on Today With Sean O'Rourke.

"We'd just adjust the 2021 season. I think there's a hunger and an appetite out there among both players and spectators to see the games being played. I think people would accept that if we were to make such a decision that it would be to the benefit of everyone involved."

The GAA are continuing to heed government advice around any return-to-play developments

The latest announcement from the GAA suggested that there will not be matches until July at earliest. However, Horan underlined their stance that things will not be rushed back, amid talk that other sports are targeting earlier returns.

For instance, the FAI announced last week that playing League of Ireland games behind closed doors is being considered.

"We're going to act totally responsibly," Horan stated. "Social distancing of two metres is a high priority at the moment, I can't see contact sport coming on board in the short-term.

"We're an amateur sport. I know there's a lot of speculation that professional sports like rugby and soccer may come back here in Ireland and overseas, but that's probably in the sense that they've cocooned their players.

"Our amateur athletes, they go back to their families, they go back to their workplace. We can't put any of those people, or those people they come in contact with, at risk just for the sake of playing games. We won't be making any rushed decision on this.

"If and when we do return, the club scene will be our priority because 98 per cent of our activity happens at club level. As we're looking at it at the moment, our return initially will be back to club activity before we engage in the intercounty playing."