Leo Varadkar says there is 'a possibility of an All-Ireland Championship this year'

Varadkar in attendance at the 2018 All-Ireland final, alongside Tom Ryan, Director General of the GAA

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that there is a 'possibility of an All-Ireland this year' as uncertainty reigns over the GAA season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday evening, the Irish government announced a five-stage plan to ease restrictions. In stage four, team sports could be allowed, but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators and where social distancing can be maintained.

The fourth stage is planned to begin on July 20.

"There's a possibility of an All-Ireland this year," Varadkar said on The Late Late Show.

"Obviously that's a matter for the GAA. Not with spectators, but it could be done [behind closed doors].

"You'd be talking August and September. It would be a later calendar than we're used to."

The GAA has stated in recent weeks that whenever action does resume, the club game will be given precedence with intercounty action then following.