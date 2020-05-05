David Clifford would select Michael Murphy for Kerry in fantasy transfer market

Clifford described Murphy as 'someone that you try and base your game off in some way'

Many often ponder if there were a transfer market in Gaelic games, which stars would be in the highest demand.

Two footballers who would be at the top of the most counties' wish-lists are David Clifford and Michael Murphy.

The Kerry captain was asked during a GMHD.ie Q&A which player he would select for the Kingdom in such a fantasy scenario, and after a moment's thought, he opted for the Glenswilly man.

"We're lucky enough in Kerry we don't long for too many fellas in too many positions but I suppose I'd have to say someone like Michael Murphy," he said. "If you were to ask nearly anyone this question I think he'd be the answer that would be given to you. An unbelievable operator and he has been for the last 10 or 15 years.

"Michael Murphy would definitely be someone that you try and base your game off in some way."

Indeed, the Donegal skipper recently defeated Clifford in a public vote on the Sky Sports GAA social channels to deem the best forward in the game right now.

Meanwhile, the Fossa sharpshooter said he remains hopeful that the 2020 championship will go ahead, as uncertainty reigns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the news, that came out last night (Friday) from Leo Varadkar, was definitely positive and gave us a focal point and something to look forward to," he commented.

"It was probably looking very unlikely for the last few weeks but I think the talk about behind closed doors and different things like that. I suppose, of course it matters but even just having the chance to play anything behind closed doors or not would be massive. But I'm hopeful enough that there'll be a championship in some form.

"[Playing behind closed doors] would be strange, It's obviously what drives you on and you feed off the crowd, and get a massive lift off the crowd at times. But it's something where I've been thinking about it and a lot of fellas are of the belief that if you had a choice of playing behind closed doors or not playing at all I think everyone would choose to play behind closed doors. Obviously, that's not the ideal scenario but if that was the last resort, I think fellas would have no problem with it."

If you had a choice of playing behind closed doors or not playing at all I think everyone would choose to play behind closed doors. Clifford feels it's better than nothing

Like all other intercounty players right now, the Kerryman is simply doing what he can to train for whenever football returns.

"We've a gym set up out the back, we took a bit of stuff from Fossa and a bit of stuff from Currans (Kerry GAA training centre) so we've a small bit there which is keeping us ticking over to be fair," he noted.

"It's just like throwing it back to when you were a child, there's plenty kicking out the back messing around with the ball and the wall. I suppose I have Paudie here with me as well so that's a big help. Simple things like throwing down a bin 20 yards away from us and seeing how many goes it takes us to get it into it. Fairly simple things like that. It's been different like but it's been enjoyable."