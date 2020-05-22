Bernard Brogan argues GAA games behind closed doors are better than nothing

Brogan is eager to see a return to action

Recently-retired Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan has criticised arguments suggesting GAA games should not be played behind closed doors.

In recent weeks, the top brass in Croke Park have suggested that top level Gaelic football and hurling action should not return until a point when spectators are able to attend.

This comes as the FAI and IRFU plot a return of top-level action in closed stadiums.

Brogan took to social media to say: "This playing behind closed doors debate is baffling me.

"Fans are obviously amazing and I loved every drop of atmosphere they created but I would take your hand off to represent my county again, spectators or not! We play because we love the game end of. Am I missing something?"

Brogan retired from intercounty action in October, after winning seven All-Ireland titles with the Sky Blues

Nonetheless, games taking place with supporters locked out doesn't appear to be on the GAA's agenda.

"I have a bit of an issue with the closed doors concept," GAA president John Horan said two weeks ago. "If it is safe enough for the players to be in close contact on the pitch, then it is going to be safe enough to have a certain number of people in the ground gathering.

"I don't think behind closed doors is going to happen to be honest with you. I think if there is games to be on the pitch of contact sport, there is going to be a certain acceptance there will be crowds in the stadium."