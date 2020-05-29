GAA pitches to remain closed until at least June 29

GAA fields around the country will remain closed until further notice

The GAA have said they will not be re-opening pitches until at least Phase Three of the Irish government's easing of lockdown restrictions.

The association recently set up a COVID-19 Advisory Group to monitor the situation.

The decision to keep all club grounds closed in recent weeks has divided opinion, and the GAA will continue with this stance until further notice, although walk-ways around pitches will be opened in the coming weeks.

"The GAA continues to monitor closely the ongoing pandemic and the Government's roadmap relating to the relaxation of restrictions," read a statement on Friday afternoon.

"The Association notes that we remain in Phase One and await an update about the possible move to Phase Two on June 8, as outlined by the authorities.

"We do not envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase Two and pitches and playing areas are to remain closed. However, as per the government roadmap, this may be reviewed in Phase Three.

"The GAA can also confirm that it will publish its Return to Safe Activity Document when the government signals that the country has moved to the second phase of its plan.

"This document will require approval from the government's own expert group on Return to Sport, which we continue to work with. This group currently considers Gaelic games a 'Phase Four' sport."

They underlined their commitment to follow government guidelines, ahead of any return to play:

"The GAA has stuck rigidly to the government's plan and dates from the outset of this outbreak and will continue to do so, taking advice from medical experts and our own Advisory Committee.

"We re-affirm our position that no one is keener to return to games and general games-related activity but this will only be considered when it is acceptable to do so to maximise the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider society."