LGFA announce revised format for 2020 All-Ireland Championship

Galway and Dublin met in last year's final

The LGFA have announced the revised formats for the 2020 All-Ireland Championships, after the season was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The draws will take place on Tuesday evening, June 30.

The 2020 Senior Championship will be contested by 12 counties - with four groups of three teams each set to battle it out in the round-robin stages.

The top team in each group will progress straight through to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals. The 2019 semi-finalists, namely champions Dublin, runners-up Galway, and Cork and Mayo, will be seeded and placed in separate groups.

An open draw will then determine who will join those four teams in the various pools.

The competitions will be held later in the year

The All-Ireland Intermediate Championship will be based on a similar format, but with 13 teams. There will be three groups of three teams, and one group of four.

Westmeath, who were relegated from the TG4 Senior Championship in 2019, are one of the seeded teams, along with Meath, the 2019 Intermediate Championship runners-up, and last year's beaten semi-finalists Roscommon and Sligo.

Six counties, meanwhile, will compete in the junior competition - Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh (the 2019 runners-up), Carlow, Wicklow and Limerick.

An open draw will take place to make up two groups of three teams - with the top two teams in each pool then progressing to the semi-finals.

It is envisaged that each championship will be played off over seven weekends, with dates announced in due course.

The 2020 National League will not be completed, having been cancelled earlier this year.