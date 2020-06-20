GAA accelerates return-to-play roadmap with training allowed from Wednesday

Club fields will re-open on Wednesday

The GAA, in conjunction with the Camogie Association and LGFA, has announced an acceleration of the return-to-play roadmap.

This comes in light of Friday's confirmation by the Irish government that all contact sports are allowed from June 29.

However, Croke Park are seeking clarification from the Northern Ireland Executive for a policy in the six counties.

From Wednesday June 24, pitches will be open for non-contact adult training sessions, with minor and below resuming from Saturday June 27. There will be a limit of 15 per session in the 26 counties, with a capacity of 10 in the jurisdiction north of the border.

From June 29, contact training and challenge games will be allowed in the 26 counties, with restrictions on numbers eased. Club matches will then be allowed from Friday July 17 onwards.

There is no change to the schedule for intercounty action, with no training before September 14, and matches beginning from October 17. The formats for the intercounty championships are yet to be unveiled, with an announcement expected before the end of June.