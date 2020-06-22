GPA wants 2020 All-Ireland Championships to be concluded in calendar year

Dates for the All-Ireland finals are yet to be decided

The Gaelic Players Association has been mandated to seek a conclusion of the 2020 All-Ireland Championship within the calendar year.

In an email sent out to their members this weekend seen by Sky Sports, the players' body outlined the results of their survey surrounding the GAA's return-to-play roadmap.

The formats of the intercounty championships are yet to be announced, although the GAA indicated there is a possibility that they may spill over into January and February of next year.

Currently, intercounty matches are set to resume from October 17, with no training sessions allowed before September 14 with the club game given precedence before that.

According to the GPA survey, players were "strong and forthright in [their] views" in four areas:

That competitions must be completed within the calendar year

There should be a minimum four-week window between the completion of club championships and the first intercounty game

A defined off-season must be set out before the 2021 season begins

Any intercounty training session organised before September 14 must be covered by the GAA Injury Benefit Scheme

GPA CEO Paul Flynn

Regarding the structures of the competitions themselves, they said that if the football championship is to be run off on a straight knockout basis, it ought to be an open draw without provincial competitions.

"We presented the above to the GAA's CCCC," read the email.

"While acknowledging that they may not be able to deliver on all our priorities, they welcomed the input of intercounty players and will take it into consideration when drafting the master fixture list within the next ten days."