All-Ireland qualifiers QUIZ! How well do you know Gaelic football's back door?

Paul Cribbin of Kildare in action against Paddy Durcan of Mayo during the 2018 qualifier at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

Ahead of the GAA's announcement of the structure for the 2020 All-Ireland Championship, it's being speculated that the 'Qualifiers' may be abandoned this season, paving the way for a straight knockout championship.

Since its inception, the format has proved a hugely popular one. Given the do-or-die nature, with home-and-away venues in the earlier rounds, the 'back door' often throws up some classics.

But how well do you remember the games down through the years? Test your knowledge in our quiz below!