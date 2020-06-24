Leinster XV: Who would make the eastern province's Railway Cup team?

Donal Keogan and Jack McCaffrey are two of the top wing-backs in the sport

Our 'Virtual Railway Cup' series continues with Leinster, as we look at a different province each week, pondering which players would make the starting line-up if the Railway Cup was taking place in 2020.

It's the fourth and final province in our Gaelic football series, with Ulster, Connacht and Munster already decided.

Goalkeeper: Stephen Cluxton

The 39-year-old net-minder showed no signs of letting up last season, winning the Footballer of the Year award en route to captaining the Dubs to a fifth consecutive All-Ireland. He has reinvented his position across two decades. His distribution is second to none, while his shot-stopping is up there with the best.

Stephen Cluxton made his championship debut in 2001

Full-back line: Michael Fitzsimons, Conor McGill, Jonny Cooper

Dublin duo Fitzsimons and Cooper have been central to Dublin's success over the last 10 years. Meanwhile, Conor McGill of Meath also gets the nod. The Ratoath defender has developed into one of the Royal County's key players in recent years, getting an All-Star nomination in 2019.

Cuala's Michael Fitzsimons is one of Dublin's go-to man-markers

Half-back line: Donal Keogan, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey

Meath star Keogan was considered unlucky not to become the county's first All-Star since 2007 last summer, starring for Andy McEntee's side as they won promotion to Division 1 and reached the Super 8s. He takes his place in the half-back line beside McCarthy and McCaffrey; two of the first names on the Dublin teamsheet.

Keogan has shone for Meath in recent years

Midfield: Brian Fenton, Kevin Feely

2018 Footballer of the Year Fenton is a shoo-in for the middle of the park, alongside Kildare's Kevin Feely who edges Bryan Menton for the other spot.

Raheny club man Brian Fenton is yet to lose a championship match with Dublin

Half-forward line: Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Brian Howard

It's all-Dublin in the half-forward line, and given the talent on display in the Sky Blues' attacking division, it was difficult to decide on which three to include. O'Callaghan played closer to goal last season, but is equally adept to plying his trade on the 45, and moves out the field for the purposes of this selection.

Ciarán Kilkenny is one of the most consistent players in the country

Full-forward line: Paul Mannion, Daniel Flynn, Dean Rock

Two-time All-Star nominee Daniel Flynn slots in at 14, while Mannion and Rock make up the Dublin-dominated selection.

Daniel Flynn returned to the Kildare squad after taking a year off in 2019

Agree? Disagree? Stay tuned to the Sky Sports website and app, as we'll be giving you a chance to vote for your Leinster selection on Friday.