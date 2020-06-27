Jack McCaffrey walks away from Dublin football panel for 2020

McCaffrey has won every honour in the game

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their bid for a sixth consecutive Sam Maguire Cup triumph, as Jack McCaffrey has stepped away from the set-up for 2020.

It is being widely reported that the 2015 Footballer of the Year has opted out of Dessie Farrell's squad for the season.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the top footballers in the game, having picked up All-Star awards in each of the last four seasons he has represented the Dubs. He had previously opted out in 2016, as he went travelling for the year.

The Clontarf man scored a crucial goal in last year's All-Ireland final

The news comes as a blow to the Sky Blues, as they aim to build on their historic five-in-a-row achieved in 2019. McCaffrey had only appeared once during the truncated 2020 National League campaign, coming on as a substitute during the loss to Tyrone in Omagh.

Dublin start their Leinster Championship journey against Westmeath, with the winner taking on one of Longford, Louth or Laois in the semi-final.