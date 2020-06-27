GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

Jack McCaffrey walks away from Dublin football panel for 2020

Last Updated: 27/06/20 11:50pm

McCaffrey has won every honour in the game
McCaffrey has won every honour in the game

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their bid for a sixth consecutive Sam Maguire Cup triumph, as Jack McCaffrey has stepped away from the set-up for 2020.

It is being widely reported that the 2015 Footballer of the Year has opted out of Dessie Farrell's squad for the season.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the top footballers in the game, having picked up All-Star awards in each of the last four seasons he has represented the Dubs. He had previously opted out in 2016, as he went travelling for the year.

Also See:

The Clontarf man scored a crucial goal in last year's All-Ireland final
The Clontarf man scored a crucial goal in last year's All-Ireland final

The news comes as a blow to the Sky Blues, as they aim to build on their historic five-in-a-row achieved in 2019. McCaffrey had only appeared once during the truncated 2020 National League campaign, coming on as a substitute during the loss to Tyrone in Omagh.

Dublin start their Leinster Championship journey against Westmeath, with the winner taking on one of Longford, Louth or Laois in the semi-final.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK