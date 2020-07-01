GPA: Intercounty trainings should be insured

GPA chairman Séamus Hickey and CEO Paul Flynn at the 2020 GAA Annual Congress

The Gaelic Players Association has said that the players should be insured for training sessions with county panels which take place before September 14.

At present, intercounty teams aren't currently allowed to train, although the GAA said they will not be imposing sanctions on teams who break the ban.

"We're not intending to [impose penalties]," John Horan said last week. "We'd like people to call them out but we're not actually intending to impose any penalties."

The GPA echoed calls for intercounty training sessions not to take place, but called for players to be insured should they occur.

"As things stand and for complete clarity, the roadmap clearly highlights that there should be no collective inter-county training prior to September 14," read a statement on Wednesday.

"However, it would be highly negligent of us, and utterly wrong, as the body charged with looking after intercounty player welfare, not to seek to have any such training covered by the GAA Injury Benefit Scheme, should these sessions be sanctioned by their respective counties.

"It is the role of each county board to ensure that these training sessions are not sanctioned prior to the agreed dates.

"However, the GPA believes that common sense should prevail, allowing players to return to inter-county training once their involvement in club championship action is complete. We presented this viewpoint to the Covid-19 Advisory Committee and the GAA's Central Competition's Control Committee (Friday, June 19) and it is something that we will continue to work towards."

The intercounty championships start in October

And although there has already been clear friction developing already between club and county set-ups, the GPA were keen to note that the league is in bonus territory, given that many were speculating there would be no games in 2020.

"The last week has seen significant progress being made towards the return of our games across the country. It is hugely positive to see pitches open again and teams getting back together," a statement read.

"However, that air of optimism has been eroded somewhat by the 'club v county' narrative that has developed. This is very unfortunate, given a few short weeks ago we had the very real possibility that we would not see any action in 2020. That risk very clearly remains when we see what is developing across the world.

"Covid-19 still presents a risk to our society, community and games. We must be united in our approach to addressing this challenge."