Coronavirus: Two Cork GAA clubs suspend activity due to Covid-19 fears

Competitive club GAA action is set to resume next weekend

Two GAA clubs in west Cork have announced they have suspended activity due to fears around the spread of coronavirus.

Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy both released statements confirming the cessation of all club action.

"To all Ballinascarthy GAA and Camogie Club members, please note that collective team training at all grades is temporarily suspended to comply with HSE public health advice and guidance from Croke Park on contact tracing protocols," read a Ballinascarthy club statement.

"This decision is taken to ensure the continued safety of all members of the Ballinascarthy community and will be reviewed again early next week."

Argideen had issued a similar release, describing it as 'a precautionary measure' after some members had possibly come into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Clubs around Ireland have reopened under strict guidelines in recent weeks

This comes two weeks after GAA action resumed around Ireland, with competitive action set to return later this month.