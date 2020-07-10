GAA confirm matchday regulations: Water-breaks, panel limits and more

Water breaks will be introduced

The GAA have confirmed a list of match-day regulations to be adhered to, ahead of a return to competitive action on July 17.

With several safeguards implemented to counter the Covid-19 outbreak, the association have now issued further rules for clubs.

Water breaks will take place at the midway point in each half, at some stage between the 15th and 20th minute at the referee's discretion.

Water carriers will not be permitted to enter the field.

Meanwhile, there will be a maximum of 24 players on each squad inside the pitch enclosure during the game. Panel members can rotate between inside and outside of the pitch enclosure. As per rule, there is no limit on the size of a club match day panel.

A maximum of five (football) & seven (hurling) team officials shall be allowed within the pitch enclosure.

Opposing teams' substitutes and officials should set up on the opposite side of the pitch to one another.

The referee has the authority during the game to send any person in breach of the regulations to the stand/outside the pitch enclosure and such person cannot be replaced.

These restrictions pertain to all club matches. The CCCC will draw up new intercounty match regulations before October based on the latest Covid-19 guidelines then.