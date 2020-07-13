Coronavirus: Further GAA clubs suspend action due to Covid-19 precautions

GAA clubs are adhering to a strict set of guidelines

Two more GAA clubs have announced temporary closures due to coronavirus fears.

A Cork GAA statement on Sunday evening confirmed that the Glanworth club had taken the decision to suspend all activity after one of their players tested positive. This comes after two other clubs in the Rebel County, Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy had taken similar measures last week.

"Cork County Board has been informed by Glanworth GAA that a player has tested positive for Covid-19," read a statement.

"The club has implemented the GAA guidelines on dealing with a positive case, which have been issued to all clubs. The Competitions Control Committee will meet in due course, following consultation with Croke Park, to consider the implications, if any, for county competitions."

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Gaelic football club Man O'War also took the decision to close down.

"This is a precautionary measure while the individual in question awaits the commencement of the contact tracing process and further guidance from the public health authorities," they said.

"Our primary concern is for the health, well-being and privacy of our club members and we send our support to them for a speedy recovery.

"Out of concern for the health and well-being of our wider club community, we believe that a cautious approach is the best approach. Therefore we have extended this suspension of activity to all teams until we have received clarification from the public health authorities. We will update teams when we have received further guidance."

Competitive GAA action is allowed to resume from Friday, with county championships kicking off all around the country next weekend.