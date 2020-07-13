Croke Park to host Muslim celebration Eid Al Adha

It's another 'first' for the stadium

The GAA have confirmed that Croke Park stadium is set to host the Muslim celebration of Eid Al Adha in the coming month.

Due to government restrictions on crowd congregations, there are limited venues capable of hosting such an event, and it will now take place at the Jones' Road stadium.

GAA President John Horan welcomed confirmation of the staging of the celebration in Croke Park.

He said: "Normally Croke Park and our other stadia would be a hive of activity at this time of the year with the staging of games but we are living through a very different year.

"We are delighted to welcome members of the Muslim Community to Croke Park to mark Eid Al Adha, an important date in the Muslim calendar.

"I believe the staging of this celebration fully supports our commitment to inclusion and a GAA welcome linked to our belief that it's 'Where We All Belong'.

"I wish everyone involved in the occasion an enjoyable visit to Croke Park Stadium as it once again shows its suitability and versatility in welcoming visitors to the venue for a wide variety of different events."

"The GAA is making great strides in embracing all communities nationwide. Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council is profoundly grateful to Croke Park for facilitating 'Eid at Croke Park' which is a clear demonstration of the GAA's unflinching commitment to promote social inclusion and intercultural diversity," Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, IMPIC chairperson added.

"The historic Muslim celebration of Eid Al Adha at Croke Park this year will be a positive representation of Ireland's growing diversity of many different faiths and communities."