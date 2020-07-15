Kieran O'Connor, All-Ireland winner with Cork, dies aged 41

Kieran O'Connor, 2010 All-Ireland winner with Cork, has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, aged 41.

The Aghada club man made his intercounty debut with the Rebels in 2004, featuring for the Lee-siders throughout the rest of the decade.

He started in two All-Ireland finals, and was part of the panel when they finally made their Sam Maguire Cup breakthrough in 2010, beating Down.

The defender won three Munster titles, and picked up two National League medals.

County chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: "It was with great sadness that we learned of Kieran's death today. He was a tower of strength on the field of play, and showed that same strength of character and courage in dealing with his illness over the past few years.

"He will be an unimaginable loss to his family, and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Kieran's wife Sinéad, their three children, Isabelle, Ava and James, and also to his parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul.

"Our condolences also to his club, Aghada, his wonderful friends who did so much to support the family throughout Kieran's illness, and all who mourn his loss."

He had been battling cancer since 2017.