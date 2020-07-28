David Brady recalls Jack Charlton celebrating Ballina Stephenites' All-Ireland title

Jack Charlton joined the celebrations when Ballina Stephenites won the All-Ireland title in 2005

Jack Charlton was mourned universally in both Ireland and England following his death earlier this month, but few places meant more to the Northumberland-native than Ballina in County Mayo.

The former Republic of Ireland manager had close ties with the town, first visiting for fishing trips in the late 1980s before eventually buying a house there, becoming a regular visitor.

"We are very proud of the history we had and the relationship we had with Jack from a Ballina perspective," said former Mayo and Ballina footballer David Brady.

"Once the rumour started that Jack Charlton was in town, I remember walking two miles from my house up the town to get a look at Jack after Euro '88, Italia '90. But he was God in Ballina when he came first. He soon turned into Jack. He was accepted as one of us."

When Ballina Stephenites won the All-Ireland club title on St Patrick's Day in 2005, Charlton was on hand to greet them at their homecoming.

"What happened with Jack, the memory that came to me straight away...we were coming back from the All-Ireland club final," Brady recalled.

"We stopped briefly and there was Big Jack across from the railway station at the entrance to where he lived. With hundreds of other people, but Big Jack being six foot six, with the peak cap waving the flag. He felt he was part of Ballina. He was Ballina. This was the local GAA team coming home after winning the All-Ireland.

"I do remember on the bus we were going, sweet mother of Christ! It was an epiphany to say, 'there is Jack Charlton now waving at us with a big happy head on him'. A beaming smile, waving a flag, we are the ones he is welcoming home after all the memories we had as young fellas.

"We saw it on television and the news for Italia '90 and Euro '88. It was lovely. Jack was Jack then. He'd be in the local pub having his pint. He'd be down where I lived going trout-fishing. He would be fishing up town in the rich pool. It was nice. I think Ballina did very well in recognising the part he played as Jack Charlton and as a member of the communities as well."

Ballina win the Club All Ire in 2005 and on the night of homecoming there’s big Jack outside his house waving a flag ..So loved in Ballina that even the Salmon came up to say hello to him RIP Jack — David Brady (@D9BMayo) July 11, 2020

"It was lovely to see the way he embraced Ballina but the way Ballina embraced him," Brady continued.

"He always stopped and he always had a conversation. He also chatted. He didn't shun you away or ignore you."

Within days of Charlton's passing, a mural depicting him was painted in the town.

"It was massive," said the five-time Connacht Championship winner. "It's good for Ballina to be to be associated with Jack Charlton. A man from the north east of England. A World Cup winner. It could be good for tourism."

Ballina’s tribute to ‘Big Jack’, over looking the Ridgepool where he fished for many years.



On Tuesday at 12.30 we will gather here (socially distantly) to remember Jack and play Put Em Under Pressure at 12.30pm.



Thank you Jack for the memories you gave Ballina and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/YkTVn1QI3v — Mark Duffy (@markduffymayo) July 19, 2020

With many calling for another statue of the man who led Ireland to two World Cups be erected in the country, what better place than Ballina?

"The man lived there, he was part of our community," said Brady. "It would be a dear enough statue if you want to have it six foot six or six foot seven! It'd be a lovely, lovely testament to the way he embraced Ballina and the way that Ballina embraced Jack Charlton."