GAA seeks 'empirical evidence' from NPHET for decision on crowd restrictions

The GAA has invited acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group

The GAA has called on the National Public Health Emergency Team to provide 'empirical evidence' which led to the decision to remove crowds at sports matches in Ireland.

NPHET advised the government on Tuesday afternoon to move sports behind closed doors, a recommendation which the cabinet approved. This means that 200 can no longer congregate for outdoor gatherings, and therefore no spectators are allowed at GAA matches.

Late on Tuesday evening, the GAA released a statement calling for clarity on the reasoning behind the move:

"Following this evening's unexpected announcement the GAA invites Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities.

"The Association will tonight be issuing an invitation to Dr Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group in this regard without delay.

"The GAA and its members remain at all times committed to protecting public health."

The restrictions, which are in place until September 13, are likely to significantly impact GAA units all around the country as club championships continue.

Inside The Game, our new weekly GAA discussion show, starts at 9pm Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena! Clips of the show will also be available when you follow @SkySportsGAA on Twitter and Instagram.