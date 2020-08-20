GAA reaffirms plans to hold 2020 All-Ireland Championships

The GAA has reaffirmed their plans to hold the 2020 All-Ireland Championships, after the Croke Park executives held a meeting with the county chairpersons on Thursday.

GAA president John Horan and director general Tom Ryan briefed the chairpersons on a range of issues, encouraging them to 'double down' on their efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19.

"The GAA can also confirm that pending updated public health advice, and in light of an increased optimism and appetite for inter-county games, plans to stage championships in the coming months remain under consideration," read a statement.

This comes after a spike in coronavirus cases recorded in Ireland over recent weeks, with some suggesting a further rise could put the holding of the championships in jeopardy.

3:49 Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy discuss the unique challenges facing the GAA in 2020 Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy discuss the unique challenges facing the GAA in 2020

Meanwhile, Ryan declared that the GAA intends to make centrally sourced borrowings available to county committees at the earliest opportunities to assist in the running of their activities before Government funding is made available.

The GAA were also encouraged by county chairpersons "to ascertain from NPHET the shortcomings in the wider sporting community that exist so that, if necessary, the GAA can review its arrangements and enable the Association to continue to play its part in the wider community effort to thwart the virus".

Watch Inside The Game, our new weekly GAA discussion show each Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena! You can also catch up on this week's show on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.