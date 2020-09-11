Conor McKenna confirms contact with Tyrone manager Mickey Harte

Conor McKenna has not ruled out featuring for Tyrone in 2020, if he were to get the call from Mickey Harte

Former AFL star Conor McKenna has confirmed that he has been in touch with Tyrone manager Mickey Harte in recent months.

The 24-year-old, who this week announced his retirement from Australian Rules, is returning to Ireland. The Eglish native, who helped Tyrone reach a minor All-Ireland final in 2013, has been widely linked with Harte's senior panel.

"I've talked to Mickey a few times over the past few months. He's sent me a message, 'it's good news to hear' and stuff, and looking forward to seeing me in a Tyrone jersey again," McKenna said in an interview with BBC.

"It's always good to hear that. I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it if I get the opportunity."

McKenna was a star minor player for Tyrone

Although he's eager to work his way into the Red Hands' ranks, he noted that his Gaelic football nous may not return overnight after so long away from the sport.

"I think it will be a longer transition than people think," he explained. "It's not going to be as easy as walking onto the pitch and kicking the ball over the bar. It's going to take a few months and maybe even a year to get back into the swing of things.

"Talking to people in the past who have gone home, from AFL to Gaelic, it doesn't just pick off the ground again. It will take a bit more than people think.

"Obviously it (intercounty football) is something I want to strive towards. I think I just need to go home, see what happens, maybe have a talk with Mickey and see what he thinks. If he thinks it's the right option to come and get involved, I'm more than happy to come, put my hand up and see how I go."

