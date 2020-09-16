Peter Canavan says there have been no issues with 400 fans at GAA games

3:28 Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy debate the latest developments which allow fans to return in limited numbers Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy debate the latest developments which allow fans to return in limited numbers

Peter Canavan has expressed his disappointment with the Irish government allowing only 200 fans at games, noting there has been no issue north of the border with 400.

On Tuesday, the Irish government unveiled its new roadmap in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, under which 200 fans can attend matches in stadia boasting capacities of 5,000 or more.

"It's been unbelievable. I'm amazed at that statement. I'm very disappointed with the Irish government because I think at this stage, things have moved on," Canavan said on Inside The Game.

"If you recall at the start of the crisis, it was the GAA that were to the fore in terms of leadership, they were very decisive. And it was their lead, not only to their own members, but across the country everybody followed suit and realised the seriousness. Pitches were closed, walkways around pitches weren't even used. They showed great leadership then, and since then I think things have moved on somewhat.

"The GAA in my opinion still have their finger on the pulse. And with at least 400 supporters here in recent weeks, there's been no issues. It hasn't exacerbated the problem at all. So in my opinion, I was expecting in the roadmap something like 700 or 800 supporters going to games.

All matches in the 26 counties were played behind closed doors over the last month

"Not only that, but there's a lot of county finals coming up. And the fact that there's only 200 at it, it means that there's a greater chance of bigger numbers watching the game indoors and if anything, leading to the numbers going up. Very disappointed. I know that the Irish government have made a few steps forward, but [this is] a big step back in my opinion."

Compulsory masks for spectators?

Kieran Donaghy was largley in agreement with the Tyrone native, noting that if safety is a concern, perhaps encouraging all fans to wear masks could allay fears.

"I'm with Peter on this. It's disappointing. You've a stadium with 5,000 [capacity] but you can only allow 200 people into it. But you've a club, a normal club ground that might only be able to hold 200 or 300, but you're allowed 100 into that. So the division doesn't make sense," argued Donaghy.

You're going to have more in pubs, booking meals, watching it on screens indoors. And I think it would be a lot safer if people were outside with masks on. Donaghy says matches are a safe environment

"There is a lot of county finals coming up. There is a lot more than 200 or 400 that want to get into it. I don't understand why the government haven't come along and said 'everyone that goes to a game must have a mask on for the duration of the game'. If you're caught without a mask on, stewards can remove you from the pitch.

"It would keep everybody safe and it would allow more numbers into these games.

"We're allowed go into supermarkets with our masks on indoors, and as Peter rightly said, you're going to have more in pubs, booking meals, watching it on screens indoors. And I think it would be a lot safer if people were outside with masks on.

"A lot of these county finals are on in the provincial grounds, so they're big stadiums. I'm sure there's more than 200 and 400 should be allowed in. We should be trying to get that up, and get it up fast. But again, the proviso is everyone should have a mask, that's the crucial part."

