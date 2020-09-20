Club football round-up: Kilcoo, Scotstown and Knockmore win county titles

Scotstown's Conor McCarthy celebrates at full-time

A round-up of the weekend's club Gaelic football action, as there were eight senior county finals down for decision.

Monaghan SFC

Scotstown won a 20th county title in the Farney County, with a comprehensive 1-14 to 0-7 win over Ballybay Pearses at St Tiernach's Park.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan kicked three points for his side, as Conor McCarthy chipped in with 1-5.

Tyrone SFC

There was huge drama at Healy Park, as Trillick and Dungannon couldn't be separated after over 80 minutes of play. Penalties were needed to decide a winner, with Dungannon triumphing after sudden death in the most dramatic of circumstances.

LCC Group Senior Championship Final (Penalty Kicks)



Trillick - ✅✅✅❌❌✅✅✅✅❌



Dungannon - ✅✅❌✅❌✅✅✅✅✅



CIARAN BARKER WINS THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOR DUNGANNON!#RefuseToLose — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) September 20, 2020

Mayo SFC

Breaffy's search for a maiden county title continues, as they lost their fourth final in eight seasons on Sunday afternoon. Aidan O'Shea and Co came up short against Knockmore, who recorded a 1-12 to 0-13 win to end a 23-year wait for Mayo SFC glory.

Down SFC

Kilcoo won a ninth title since 2009 in Down, with a 0-16 to 0-9 victory over Carryduff. Last season's All-Ireland finalists continued their impressive run in the Mourne County by defending their title.

Roscommon SFC

A Brian Stack goal set St Brigid's on their way to their 17th Roscommon crown. The 2013 All-Ireland champions defeated reigning champions Pádraig Pearses, 1-11 to 0-8.

Ruaidhri Fallon of St Brigid's reacts at full-time

Cork PSFC

Divisional side Duhallow came through a stern test to overcome Valley Rovers on Lee-side. The beaten finalists of the last two years will face the winners of Nemo Rangers vs Ballincollig in the last four, but have a wait to learn the identity of their opponents after the quarter-final was postponed due to a coronavirus case.

St Finbarr's vs Newcestown was also pushed back, after public health advice.

Around the country...

Cargin, Baltinglass and Tourlestrane won county titles in Antrim, Wicklow and Sligo respectively.

In Kildare, Moorefield will face Celbridge and Sarsfields will be up against Athy in the semi-finals, as all four sides came through their quarter-final assignments.

Penalties were needed for Tullamore to overcame Ferbane in Offaly. They are now through to the final where Rhode lie in wait.

In Derry, Slaughtneil will face Ballinderry, while Magherafelt and Loup will meet in the semi-finals after this weekend's quarter-finals.

Finally, the 2020 Meath final will be contested by Ratoath and Gaeil Colmcille.

