Colm Cavanagh announces his retirement from intercounty football with Tyrone

Cavanagh has been a key man for his county since his debut in 2007

Tyrone great Colm Cavanagh has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The Moy club man has been a driving force for the Red Hands for over a decade, winning an All-Ireland title in 2008.

His experience was vital to Mickey Harte's charges in recent years, as he won All-Stars in 2017 and 2018 at midfield and full-back respectively.

"2020 has taught us a lot, for me it has confirmed that your health is indeed your wealth and with that, it is time for me to step back and pass my Tyrone jersey on to the next in line," he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cavanagh with his daughter Chloe after the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry

"I am very proud and honoured to have worn the Tyrone jersey for as long as I have and have had some of the best days of my life whilst wearing it. I wish the current and future teams the very best of luck in the seasons ahead and I have no doubt hey will be raising silverware together for many years to come.

"I will always value the friendships I have made along the way and now I look forward to supporting and encouraging my children if they decide to become involved in GAA sports in the future.

"The biggest thank you has to go to the people of Tyrone and all supporters of Tyrone GAA, you support and encouragement has kept us going through some of the toughest times as a county and for that I am forever grateful."

His last intercounty game proved to be the National League win over Dublin last March

His announcement comes ahead of Tyrone's Ulster Championship quarter-final meeting with Donegal on November 1.