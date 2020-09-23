Peter Canavan says the GAA should learn from the LGFA's formats

Peter Canavan believes the GAA should take a leaf out of the LGFA's book regarding their championship formats.

This week's episode of Inside The Game focuses on ladies football, with Mayo's Sarah Rowe and Dublin's Nicole Owens joining Gráinne McElwain and Canavan to look ahead to the upcoming TG4 All-Ireland Championship.

And the Tyrone native noted the refreshing approach taken by the LGFA to structuring their tournaments.

"What's really interesting about the ladies' format this year is that they went for an open draw," he said.

"I know with regards to the men's championship this year, a lot of pundits and supporters were hoping that we would have taken the opportunity with Covid to go for an open draw. We didn't, and as a result of that, we're going to have a lot of one-sided games maybe in the provincial championships.

"But the other plus - and one again we have the ladies showing the way - is the tiered championship. For years, it's something I've been crying out for. You're going to have more competitive matches, teams playing at their own level, and I've no doubt their format will work very well this year."

This year's TG4 All-Ireland Championship will be run-off on a round-robin basis, with four groups of three teams. The group winners will then progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

2020 All-Ireland Senior Championship draw Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Cork Galway Dublin Mayo Cavan Tipperary Waterford Armagh Kerry Monaghan Donegal Tyrone

Dublin are aiming to win their fourth consecutive Brendan Martin Cup, but there are a host of credible challengers to Mick Bohan's charges.

The All-Ireland final will take place on December 20 at Croke Park.

