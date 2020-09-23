Derry native Conor Glass quits AFL after five years with Hawthorn Hawks

Conor Glass in action for the Hawthorn Hawks earlier this year

Derry native Conor Glass has called time on his Australian Rules career with the Hawthorn Hawks, five years after moving Down Under.

The 22-year-old made 21 AFL appearances with the side since his debut in 2017, but is now set to return to Ireland.

Glass was an accomplished Gaelic footballer in Derry, helping the side to an All-Ireland minor semi-final in 2015.

Glass captained the Oak-Leafers to the 2015 Ulster minor title

His return may come as a boost to Rory Gallagher's Derry outfit, who are preparing for the 2020 Ulster Championship opener against Armagh on November 1.

"Glass will return to his hometown, Maghera, where he will continue his university studies and recommence his Gaelic football career playing for County Derry," read a Hawks club statement.

"Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through," added Graham Wright, the club's chief of football.

"While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision.

"We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, they will always be a part of the Hawthorn family.

"We wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours."

