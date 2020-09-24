Kildare's Peter Kelly retires from intercounty football

Peter Kelly was a stalwart in the white jersey for 10 years

Kildare's Peter Kelly has announced his retirement from intercounty football after a decade with the Lilywhites.

The Two Mile House club man won an All-Star after a remarkable debut season in 2010, during which the Leinster side reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

Although hampered by injury the following year, he bounced back and continued to be a key defender for the Lilywhites for the remainder of the decade.

"The curtain has come down on my intercounty career. It has been an honour and a privilege to fulfil a childhood dream in wearing the white for over a decade," he said on Twitter.

"I have soldiered with some of the best people I will ever meet and made lifelong friends. Firstly I would like to thank the supporters who were always there through thick and thin.

"Although we never reached the Promised Land in my time, there were many great days; sometimes it's not about the destination but the journey itself. I would also like to thank the various management and backroom teams (particularly those acting in a voluntary capacity), who never left a stone unturned to ensure the players were given the best opportunity on the pitch.

"Finally a sincere and heartfelt thanks to my club, friends and family for their unconditional support and encouragement over the years. I would like to wish the current Kildare team all the best in the upcoming league and championship and also in the future. Cill Dara abú!"

Kelly celebrates after the famous 2018 win over Mayo

"Kildare GAA and the Kildare senior football management would like to send our best wishes to Peter Kelly on his retirement from inter county football," added a county board statement.

"Peter made his debut against Meath in the NFL under Kieran McGeeney in 2010, winning an All Star in his first championship campaign."

Kelly becomes the second high-profile Gaelic footballer to announce his retirement this week, after Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.

