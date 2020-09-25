2020 All-Ireland Championship fixtures: GAA release intercounty schedule
All-Ireland finals will take place at Croke Park in December
Last Updated: 25/09/20 4:30pm
The GAA have released fixture details for their 2020 intercounty schedule.
Munster and Ulster had already announced their respective fixture lists, but Croke Park's comprehensive plan includes the culmination of the National Leagues, the Joe McDonagh Cup and underage competitions among others.
Although they await venue choices from the Leinster Council for the eastern province's championship in hurling and football, the bulk of the matches are now confirmed.
Saturday, October 17
Allianz Football League | Round 6
Division 1
Monaghan vs Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm
Dublin vs Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm
Division 2
Westmeath vs Laois, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Armagh vs Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm
Division 3
Cork vs Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm
Derry vs Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm
Down vs Leitrim, Páirc Esler, 5pm
Division 4
Wicklow vs Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm
Carlow vs Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm
Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Semi-Finals
Dublin vs Tyrone, Kinspans Breffni Cavan, 2.30pm
Galway vs Kerry, Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4.30pm
Sunday, October 18
Allianz Football League | Round 6
Division 1
Galway vs Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm
Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm
Division 2
Clare vs Fermanagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 1pm
Kildare vs Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm
Division 3
Tipperary vs Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm
Division 4
Limerick vs Wexford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A | Final
Antrim vs Kerry, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park Tullamore, 1.30pm
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B | Final
Down vs Derry, Athletic Grounds Armagh, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B | Final
Sligo vs Leitrim, TBC, 1.30pm
Saturday, October 24
Allianz Football League | Round 7
Division 1
Kerry vs Donegal, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
Division 2
Cavan vs Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm
Clare vs Armagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 2pm
Kildare vs Westmeath, St. Conleth's Park, 2pm
Fermanagh vs Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm
Division 4
Antrim vs Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm
Wexford vs Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm
Sligo vs Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Dublin vs Laois, TBC, 6pm
Christy Ring Cup | Round 1
Offaly vs Kildare, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, 1.30pm
Nickey Rackard | Round 1
Donegal vs Longford, O'Donnel Park Letterkenny, 1.30pm
Monaghan vs Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm
Armagh vs Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm
Lory Meagher | Round 1
Louth vs Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm
Sunday, October 25
Allianz Football League | Round 7
Division 1
Galway vs Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Mayo vs Tyrone, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm
Monaghan vs Meath, Clones, 2pm
Division 3
Longford vs Cork, Glennon Bros. Pearse Park, 2pm
Louth vs Down, Drogheda, 2pm
Leitrim vs Tipperary, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Offaly vs Derry, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, 2pm
Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Clare vs Limerick, Semple Stadium Thurles, 3.45pm
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 1
Kerry vs Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm
Antrim vs Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm
Christy Ring Cup | Round 1
Roscommon vs Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm
Derry vs Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm
Saturday, October 31/Sunday, November 1
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Kilkenny vs Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC
Christy Ring Cup | Round 2A
Nickey Rackard Cup | Round 2A
Saturday, October 31
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Waterford vs Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Preliminary Round
Monaghan vs Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Galway vs Wexford, TBC, 6.15pm
Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Cork vs Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 2
Westmeath vs Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm
Carlow vs Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Sunday, November 1
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Leitrim vs Mayo, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Round 1
Louth vs Longford, TBC, 1.30pm
Carlow vs Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm
Wexford vs Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Tipperary vs Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Finals
Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm
Derry vs Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm
Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Tipperary vs Clare/Limerick, TBC , 4pm
Lory Meagher Cup | Round 2
Fermanagh vs Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm
Sunday, November 1
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Galway vs Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Dublin vs Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Waterford/Limerick v Clare Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 3
Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Saturday, November7/Sunday, November 8
GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 1
Christy Ring Cup | Round 2B
Nickey Rackard Cup | Round 2B
Lory Meagher Cup | Round 3
Cavan vs Louth, Kingspan Breffni, TBC
Sunday, November 8
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Roscommon vs Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Finals
Louth/Longford vs Laois, TBC, 1.30pm
Carlow/Offaly vs Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm
Wexford/Wicklow vs Meath, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Cork vs Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final
Fermanagh vs Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm
Saturday, November 14/Sunday, November 15
GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 2
Christy Ring Cup | Semi-Final
Nickey Rackard Cup | Semi-Final
Lory Meagher Cup | Final
Saturday, November 14
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Donegal/Tyrone vs Derry/Armagh, TBC, 1.15pm
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 6.15pm
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 3
Antrim vs Kery, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm
Sunday, November 15
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Finals
Wexford/Wicklow/Meath vs Carlow/Offaly/Kildare
Louth/Longford/Laois vs Dublin/Westmeath
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Fermanagh/Down vs Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
Saturday, November 21/Sunday, November 22
Christy Ring Cup | Final
Nickey Rackard Cup | Final
Saturday, November 21
Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Croke Park
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 7pm
GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Quarter Finals
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 4
Kerry vs Carlow, Austin Stack Park, TBC
Meath vs Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, 1:30PM
Sunday, November 22
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final
Leinster Winner v Munster Winner
Saturday, November 28/Sunday, November 29
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Finals
Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner
Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Final
Munster Provincial Winner v Galway
Saturday, November 28
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 5
Westmeath vs Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm
Meath vs Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm
Sunday, November 29
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Munster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
Saturday, December 5/Sunday, December 6
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Semi-Final Winner
Saturday, December 5
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
Sunday, December 6
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final
Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner
Sunday, December 13
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final
Joe McDonagh Cup | Final
Saturday, December 19
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final