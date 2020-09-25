2020 All-Ireland Championship fixtures: GAA release intercounty schedule

Dublin and Kerry contested the 2019 All-Ireland final

The GAA have released fixture details for their 2020 intercounty schedule.

Munster and Ulster had already announced their respective fixture lists, but Croke Park's comprehensive plan includes the culmination of the National Leagues, the Joe McDonagh Cup and underage competitions among others.

Although they await venue choices from the Leinster Council for the eastern province's championship in hurling and football, the bulk of the matches are now confirmed.

There will be limits on the numbers of spectators permitted to attend

Saturday, October 17

Allianz Football League | Round 6

Division 1

Monaghan vs Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm

Dublin vs Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm

Division 2

Westmeath vs Laois, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Armagh vs Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm

Division 3

Cork vs Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Derry vs Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm

Down vs Leitrim, Páirc Esler, 5pm

Division 4

Wicklow vs Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Carlow vs Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Semi-Finals

Dublin vs Tyrone, Kinspans Breffni Cavan, 2.30pm

Galway vs Kerry, Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4.30pm

Sunday, October 18

Allianz Football League | Round 6

Division 1

Galway vs Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm

Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm

Division 2

Clare vs Fermanagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 1pm

Kildare vs Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm

Division 3

Tipperary vs Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Division 4

Limerick vs Wexford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A | Final

Antrim vs Kerry, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park Tullamore, 1.30pm

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2B | Final

Down vs Derry, Athletic Grounds Armagh, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B | Final

Sligo vs Leitrim, TBC, 1.30pm

Saturday, October 24

Allianz Football League | Round 7

Division 1

Kerry vs Donegal, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Division 2

Cavan vs Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

Clare vs Armagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 2pm

Kildare vs Westmeath, St. Conleth's Park, 2pm

Fermanagh vs Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm

Division 4

Antrim vs Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm

Wexford vs Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm

Sligo vs Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Dublin vs Laois, TBC, 6pm

Christy Ring Cup | Round 1

Offaly vs Kildare, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, 1.30pm

Nickey Rackard | Round 1

Donegal vs Longford, O'Donnel Park Letterkenny, 1.30pm

Monaghan vs Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm

Armagh vs Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm

Lory Meagher | Round 1

Louth vs Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

Sunday, October 25

Allianz Football League | Round 7

Division 1

Galway vs Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Mayo vs Tyrone, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm

Monaghan vs Meath, Clones, 2pm

Division 3

Longford vs Cork, Glennon Bros. Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth vs Down, Drogheda, 2pm

Leitrim vs Tipperary, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Offaly vs Derry, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park, 2pm

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Clare vs Limerick, Semple Stadium Thurles, 3.45pm

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 1

Kerry vs Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm

Antrim vs Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Christy Ring Cup | Round 1

Roscommon vs Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Derry vs Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm

Saturday, October 31/Sunday, November 1

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Kilkenny vs Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC

Christy Ring Cup | Round 2A

Nickey Rackard Cup | Round 2A

Saturday, October 31

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Waterford vs Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Preliminary Round

Monaghan vs Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Galway vs Wexford, TBC, 6.15pm

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Cork vs Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 2

Westmeath vs Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Carlow vs Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Sunday, November 1

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Leitrim vs Mayo, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Round 1

Louth vs Longford, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow vs Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford vs Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Tipperary vs Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Finals

Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm

Derry vs Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Tipperary vs Clare/Limerick, TBC , 4pm

Lory Meagher Cup | Round 2

Fermanagh vs Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm

Sunday, November 1

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Galway vs Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Dublin vs Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Waterford/Limerick v Clare Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 3

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Saturday, November7/Sunday, November 8

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 1

Christy Ring Cup | Round 2B

Nickey Rackard Cup | Round 2B

Lory Meagher Cup | Round 3

Cavan vs Louth, Kingspan Breffni, TBC

Sunday, November 8

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Roscommon vs Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Finals

Louth/Longford vs Laois, TBC, 1.30pm

Carlow/Offaly vs Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm

Wexford/Wicklow vs Meath, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Cork vs Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Quarter-Final

Fermanagh vs Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm

Saturday, November 14/Sunday, November 15

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 2

Christy Ring Cup | Semi-Final

Nickey Rackard Cup | Semi-Final

Lory Meagher Cup | Final

Saturday, November 14

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Donegal/Tyrone vs Derry/Armagh, TBC, 1.15pm

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 6.15pm

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 3

Antrim vs Kery, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm

Sunday, November 15

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Finals

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath vs Carlow/Offaly/Kildare

Louth/Longford/Laois vs Dublin/Westmeath

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Fermanagh/Down vs Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.30pm

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

Saturday, November 21/Sunday, November 22

Christy Ring Cup | Final

Nickey Rackard Cup | Final

Saturday, November 21

Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Croke Park

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 7pm

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Quarter Finals

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 4

Kerry vs Carlow, Austin Stack Park, TBC

Meath vs Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, 1:30PM

Sunday, November 22

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final

Leinster Winner v Munster Winner

Saturday, November 28/Sunday, November 29

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Finals

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Galway

Saturday, November 28

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

Joe McDonagh Cup | Round 5

Westmeath vs Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm

Meath vs Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm

Sunday, November 29

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

Saturday, December 5/Sunday, December 6

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Semi-Final Winner

Saturday, December 5

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

Sunday, December 6

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

Sunday, December 13

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final

Joe McDonagh Cup | Final

Saturday, December 19

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final