GAA to adopt limited rapid Covid-19 testing approach for county teams

The GAA are hoping the championships are run off smoothly

The GAA is set to adopt a limited rapid testing approach for county teams, if a player in the squad tests positive for coronavirus.

Ahead of the resumption of intercounty matches next month, teams may be ejected from the championship if there is an outbreak in a squad. But the GAA will look to respond swiftly, to limit the spread and ensure it is an isolated case.

"We're currently examining what I would call a very limited rapid testing approach, which will be only used in the three or four days leading up to a game if there was a positive test in a squad," explained Feargal McGill, the GAA's director of club, player and games administration.

"Now it would be hugely different to what is in professional sports but it might be something that helps us to ensure both the health of the players and that the game can go ahead.

"A positive Covid test at the moment, in some ways we're treating like a hamstring injury. I don't want to be flippant about it but it means you're not available for selection, that's the point I'm making.

"I'm trying to paint a context for a rapid response testing system and it would be in an emergency situation just in the couple of days coming up to a game. That's probably the only time it would be rolled out. To be honest, I would be hugely surprised if it is needed at all, if more than a couple of occasions. Time will tell.

"We see it as potentially something that could facilitate a county who have two or three players positive just to ensure the rest of them are safe."

Should there be a coronavirus outbreak in a squad and they are unable to fulfil a fixture, that team will be removed from the competition unless the is sufficient room to postpone the match.

"The calendar doesn't really allow much time for postponements," noted McGill.

"One of the regulations that will be going into our competitions is that really we'll only be able to grant postponements where there's a 13-day window between the round where the team is looking for the postponement and the next round of the competition. But there's very few instances where that's allowed. One exception to that would be All-Ireland semi-finals and finals."

Donegal GAA halted training last week after a player tested positive

Knock-on effect of calendar disruption

Due to the disrupted 2020 season, next year will be consequently affected. The GAA acknowledged it will be impacted, but are yet to confirm plans.

"We haven't given enormous thought to next year," said McGill.

"I don't think we'll be able to play the full league in the format that we've known up to now. It's under active consideration, the idea of regionalising it.

"Our focus has been on completing the 2020 competitions for the moment. We will be sitting down, probably when the championships are ongoing, to try and get something in place for the 2021 league and championships.

"Given that the All-Ireland football final is on the 19th of December, I don't think we'll be starting the leagues on the last week in January as we would have done previously. We have to factor in a meaningful closed season for teams. So that will affect what we do next year.

"We're at a situation now where we know that next year is going to be an exceptional year as well, it's not going to be a normal year."

Limited numbers of fans are permitted at GAA matches at present, with up to 400 allowed in the six counties north of the border

Crowd sizes

The Irish government's most recent announcement regarding crowds at sporting events left the door open for potentially larger crowds than 200 at the county's biggest stadia. But right now the association is not anticipating greater numbers being permitted.

"There's work going on in the background," outlined McGill.

"I wouldn't anticipate anything imminent on that but as I say it's being worked on in the background and time will tell on that.

"At the moment we are operating on the basis that we will have the numbers we have, north and south.

"We just have to operate off that basis.

"If anything, if there is more fans allowed in, we will consider it a bonus."

